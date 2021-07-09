Girl Scout Ambassadors recognized for graduating high school
172 local Girl Scout Ambassadors are being recognized by the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves 24 counties in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania, that graduated from high school during the 2020-2021 member year.
Ambassadors are Girl Scouts in 11th and 12th grade.
A bridging ceremony was held to honor those who would cross the bridge to become Girl Scout Adult, and will become volunteers to inspire Girl Scouts to become leaders.
The following Scouts crossed the bridge:
Paige Cook, Marcellus High School
Raizel Demaria, Auburn High School
Briana Denka, Marcellus High School
Allison Frazier, Southern Cayuga High School
Lynda Gilsey, Jordan-Elbridge High School
Jeremy Hoeck, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School
Hannah Janes, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School
Jayden Kelly, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School
Katlyn McKane, Moravia High School
Lucy Noble, Auburn High School
Sydney Stevens, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School
Mackenzie Sullivan-Marsh, Moravia High School
