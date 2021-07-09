Girl Scout Ambassadors recognized for graduating high school

172 local Girl Scout Ambassadors are being recognized by the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves 24 counties in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania, that graduated from high school during the 2020-2021 member year.

Ambassadors are Girl Scouts in 11th and 12th grade.

A bridging ceremony was held to honor those who would cross the bridge to become Girl Scout Adult, and will become volunteers to inspire Girl Scouts to become leaders.

The following Scouts crossed the bridge:

Paige Cook, Marcellus High School

Raizel Demaria, Auburn High School

Briana Denka, Marcellus High School

Allison Frazier, Southern Cayuga High School

Lynda Gilsey, Jordan-Elbridge High School

Jeremy Hoeck, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School

Hannah Janes, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School

Jayden Kelly, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School

Katlyn McKane, Moravia High School

Lucy Noble, Auburn High School

Sydney Stevens, Cato-Meridian Jr.-Sr. High School

Mackenzie Sullivan-Marsh, Moravia High School

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)