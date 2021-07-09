Cancel
Corning, NY

Dr. Barbara Canfield announced new Provost for SUNY Corning Community College

Dr. Barbara Canfield has been announced as the new Provost for SUNY Corning Community College beginning July 1, 2021.

She will be taking the position of Interim Provost, Fred Herbst, who will stay at the college where he teaches ceramics and the arts.

Prior to Provost for SUNY Corning, Dr. Canfield was the Dean of Math, Science, Technology and Business at Northern Virginia Community College. Before that she was an Assistant Dean at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Her main focus will be on Academic Affairs and Students Affairs.

Dr. Canfield holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Environmental Science from Rutgers University and earned her EdD in Educational Leadership and Management from Drexel University.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
