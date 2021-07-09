Britney Spears Fans Think Kim Kardashian West Is the Key for the Free Britney Movement
For the past 13 years, Britney Spears has been under the control of a conservatorship, which she recently asked to get out of amid the #FreeBritney Movement. Unfortunately, the singer’s request was denied, and she continues to have no authority over financial or personal decisions. With her conservatorship still in place, fans are now pleading for help and have called on Kim Kardashian West to offer some support.www.cheatsheet.com
