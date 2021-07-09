Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The Secret to Tan France’s Enviable Hair Is this Flat Iron

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tanveer Washim “Tan” France is a British-American fashion designer, author, and television personality that can be seen on Next in Fashion and Queer Eye. However, what makes him stand out in most people’s minds is his interesting sense of style and impressively straight hair. He has an opinion on everything, from hating crocks to loving Starbucks coffee. Is it any wonder he wouldn’t also have an opinion on how to have the perfect hair? Are you curious about the secret to Tan France’s enviable hair? It is his trusty flat iron!

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tan France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Hair#Hair Clay#Long Hair#Hair Straightening#Secret#British#Next#Tanfrance#Queer Eye#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Hair Treatment May Be the Secret to Landing Luscious Locks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hair can be an incredibly sensitive topic for many of Us. Think about it: A great hair day has the power to make you feel like you’re an A-list movie star, but the bad ones are bleak. If you don’t have the best overall hair health, the latter are likely more frequent, which is incredibly frustrating to deal with.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

Audrey Hepburn Swore By This Cult-Favorite Conditioning Mask for Repairing Damaged Hair & It’s on Amazon

We can’t get enough of affordable celeb-approved beauty finds, but there is something about finding a product from a retro Hollywood icon that feels like you’re winning the lottery. We’ve been snagging Jackie Kennedy’s namesake Jack Rogers on sale all summer long, along with her (and Marilyn Monroe’s) favorite Erno Laszlo products. But did you know you can buy Audrey Hepburn’s best-kept hair secret still? Yep, her favorite hair mask is still for sale, and you can even get it on Amazon!
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

'Sexture' or sexy texture is the secret to truly phenomenal hair, according to the pros

Before you blast your hair with dry shampoo, or over-scrunch, just know, there's a better way to create oomf in your hair, and slay some beautiful body and movement. Sexture – that's sexy texture – is the holy grail condition that hair pros swear by to create the most incredible styles... Ask them, and they'll all tell you how important it is to get the texture right when finishing off any look.
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Research Finds There’s A Way To Reverse Gray Hair

According to a new study, it’s actually possible to reverse your gray hair! While there are tons of celebrities out there who advocate for embracing your gray hair and aging gracefully, sometimes you just aren’t there for it. You can’t and won’t embrace your gray hair, and that’s okay – it’s tough to deal with aging when you aren’t ready to!
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Tan-Luxe’s self-tan serum is our favourite face tanner of all time – here’s why

Another year, another lost summer holiday for many of us. The travel landscape remains fraught, but at least Love Island has returned to our screens as a welcome salve for those balmy (read, sweaty) British summer evenings. Don’t pretend you’re not watching.If your suitcases are staying in the loft until summer 2022, you may be looking for ways to feign the post-holiday glow this year. Our guide to the best fake fans will provide ample inspiration for body products, but finding the perfect face tanner is the hardest feat.Despite being a saturated market, few formulas get it right. The classic...
Hair CareT3.com

Can a man's hair grow back?

We lose up to 100 strands of hair a day. This is natural: they fall out then grow back again, as part of a hair regrowth cycle. However, at some point in their lives, most men will start to notice that they lose more than before and without the regrowth. According to the American Hair Loss Association, as many as 85% of men will have some sort of hair loss in their lifetime – hence the popularity of the best hair growth shampoos.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Gossip Girl's Costume Designer Takes Us Inside the Closets of the Upper East Siders

When Gossip Girl viewers think of Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen, a certain aesthetic comes to mind. For Blair, her signature item was the ever-present headband and preppy skirt, while Serena was the first true boho chic babe. Those looks inspired an entire generation and Gossip Girl is ultimately to thank for many trends—remember the moment when Chuck Bass wore a pink polo? So, when costume designer Eric Daman returned to the Upper East Side to style the new generation of Constance Billard students, he knew that he had his work cut out for him. "I had a lot of anxiety actually. I had a lot of pressure that I put on myself," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Going...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy