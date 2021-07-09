The Secret to Tan France’s Enviable Hair Is this Flat Iron
Tanveer Washim “Tan” France is a British-American fashion designer, author, and television personality that can be seen on Next in Fashion and Queer Eye. However, what makes him stand out in most people’s minds is his interesting sense of style and impressively straight hair. He has an opinion on everything, from hating crocks to loving Starbucks coffee. Is it any wonder he wouldn’t also have an opinion on how to have the perfect hair? Are you curious about the secret to Tan France’s enviable hair? It is his trusty flat iron!www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0