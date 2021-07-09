Cancel
New Iberia, LA

More blighted properties set for public hearing

By COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com
Daily Iberian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight blighted properties are up for public hearing after a decision made by the New Iberia City Council. Each of the properties are located in the inner city of New Iberia between Districts 3 and 5. Although the process for a public hearing is only beginning, city staff has begun locating and notifying the property owners for the public hearing, where a decision will be made for the owners to either renovate the property to be in line with safety standards or designate the home for demolition.

