More blighted properties set for public hearing

Eight blighted properties are up for public hearing after a decision made by the New Iberia City Council. Each of the properties are located in the inner city of New Iberia between Districts 3 and 5. Although the process for a public hearing is only beginning, city staff has begun locating and notifying the property owners for the public hearing, where a decision will be made for the owners to either renovate the property to be in line with safety standards or designate the home for demolition.