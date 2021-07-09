Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Slay makes his pitch to star cornerback

By Geoffrey Knox
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans, especially as Philadelphia Eagles fans, and members of the media, whenever there’s a player or available prospect that we believe can help make our favorite teams better, we make our intentions known every time we can grab our cell phones and log into Twitter. Sometimes, it gets out...

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Eagles#American Football#Big Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Should the Eagles go all-in on Xavien Howard?

During the heart of 2017’s Training Camp, Howie Roseman did something that shocked many. Out of the blue, he traded WR Jordan Matthews for a young cornerback in Ronald Darby. This would go on to be crucial, with Patrick Robinson able to move back inside where he he’d later thrive. If we fast forward to 2021, the team could be poised to make a similar move.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles roster: Hidden gems to watch in 2021

Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles most certainly house some hidden gems on their roster. Training camp approaches in 2021 for the Philadelphia Eagles, and though the national audience doesn’t seem to be drinking any of this team’s kool-aid, the coaches and players don’t appear to believe that they can’t win during the coming regular season. There’s a mini-buzz growing in the Eagles organization.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Eagles, Giants, Washington

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic that he believes the Eagles are the team in the best position to make a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson. “The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any other team out there,” Schefter said, via 97.5 The Fanatic. “And if you put Deshaun Watson on the Philadelphia Eagles they become a Super Bowl contender right away.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Liberty Line

Eagles land star cornerback Xavien Howard in latest Bleacher Report mock trade

Trade rumors have been swirling around Dolphins standout CB Xavien Howard for some time now. Howard signed a 5-year, $75M extension back in May of 2019 and is now looking for a raise after leading the league in interceptions (10) and passes defended (20) last season. In addition, he's the first player to have double-digit INTs in a regular season since Antonio Cromartie had 10 in 2007.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s worst offseason move

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles signed three players during the opening week of free agency. Andrew Adams is a depth safety/special teamer who joined on the cheap. OK. Anthony Harris is a starting-caliber player at a major position of need who also has familiarity with the new defensive staff. Great. But Joe Flacco? Why? Sure, the Eagles need a backup for Jalen Hurts, but based on Flacco’s level of play since Lamar Jackson took his job, there’s little difference between him and the other veteran backups who were still on the market weeks later. Heck, even Nick Mullens, whom the Eagles signed in late June, would have been a fine No. 2 for a team that should only be concerned with the long term. Flacco’s skill set is so contrary to Hurts’, which makes the eagerness to sign him all the more confusing. — Bo Wulf. [BLG Note: The Athletic previously wrote about the Eagles’ best offseason move.]
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Eagles all-stars snubbed in two recent positional rankings

Okay, this one has to fall into the category somewhere between blatant disrespect and one of those ‘out of sight and out of mind scenarios’. The Philadelphia Eagles, a little over three years ago, took home the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year Award at the NFL Honors just one night before Super Bowl 52, and here we are. We’re just a smidge over three years since that announcement, and even though four starters that were on that roster are still on this team, no one acts as if Philly’s line is elite.
NFLNBC Sports

Darius Slay to Steven Nelson: Eagles green would look good on you

Cornerback Steven Nelson has not found a new team since being released by the Steelers in March, but one NFC East corner would like to see Nelson become his teammate this season. Eagles corner Darius Slay posted a message on Twitter Tuesday that was directed at Nelson and said “that...
NFLYardbarker

Darius Slay Doing his Part Trying to Recruit Steven Nelson

Darius Slay is doing his part to help the Eagles fill their most obvious need in advance of training camp which is set to begin on July 27. Philadelphia's only proven option at outside cornerback took to social media to weigh in on the potential signing of Steven Nelson, the ex-Steelers cornerback who was released in March and is still looking for a new home.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia checks in towards the bottom of PFF’s roster rankings

29th) Biggest weakness: The Eagles ranked third in pressure rate as a defense in 2020 but just 21st in average yards allowed per pass play. As you can probably guess, that’s because they fielded one of the NFL’s worst secondaries. Things aren’t looking much better in that regard for 2021, either. Avonte Maddox, fresh off a 37.1 coverage grade in 2020, is still the team’s No.2 cornerback behind Darius Slay. Philadelphia will also be relying on starter contributions from either fourth-round rookie Zech McPhearson or an unproven player such as Craig James or Michael Jacquet.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rumors: Intriguing Zach Ertz, Xavien Howard trade ideas

Possible Philadelphia Eagles trade scenarios to land Xavien Howard. Before any of us go any further and before one more word is uttered, we should all be fair about this. There’s a slight possibility that stating the Philadelphia Eagles have interest in Xavien Howard and calling that a rumor might be a stretch. At the time of this story being written and published, nothing substantial connects the two sides other than a few whispers here and there.
NFLphillyvoice.com

John McMullen: Why those Deshaun Watson to the Eagles rumors are gaining steam

Down in Houston, there is still plenty of smoke surrounding Deshaun Watson, speculation that is presumingly going to result in the 25-year-old superstar quarterback being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for the foreseeable future with training camps looming later this month. Those persistent plumes of conjecture can often reach...

Comments / 1

Community Policy