Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Slay makes his pitch to star cornerback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles signed three players during the opening week of free agency. Andrew Adams is a depth safety/special teamer who joined on the cheap. OK. Anthony Harris is a starting-caliber player at a major position of need who also has familiarity with the new defensive staff. Great. But Joe Flacco? Why? Sure, the Eagles need a backup for Jalen Hurts, but based on Flacco’s level of play since Lamar Jackson took his job, there’s little difference between him and the other veteran backups who were still on the market weeks later. Heck, even Nick Mullens, whom the Eagles signed in late June, would have been a fine No. 2 for a team that should only be concerned with the long term. Flacco’s skill set is so contrary to Hurts’, which makes the eagerness to sign him all the more confusing. — Bo Wulf. [BLG Note: The Athletic previously wrote about the Eagles’ best offseason move.]