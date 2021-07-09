‘Good Girls’ Fans Defend Manny Montana Over Cancellation, Blame NBC for ‘Dragging Him Under the Bus’

Man, it is tough being a TV fan, right? Sometimes the perfect show comes along, which fits your sensibilities just right and manages to debut at just the right time in your life, and it actually becomes appointment viewing for you, even with the dozens upon dozens of choices we have when it comes to televised entertainment now. But, because of all of those options, even our favorites can have a hard time finding an audience, and we all, eventually, have to deal with a show we love to watch getting the boot. While fans of NBC's Good Girls were truly upset to hear that the show had been cancelled after four seasons, we might now know why it got the axe, and two of the shows stars are involved.