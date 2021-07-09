Cancel
‘Good Girls’ Fans Defend Manny Montana Over Cancellation, Blame NBC for ‘Dragging Him Under the Bus’

By Candace Powell
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amid the news that NBC pulled the plug on Good Girls, fan reactions came hard and swift. Many came to the defense of beloved star Manny Montana after reports alluded that Montana may have stalled contract negotiations. The three other stars — Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman — reportedly agreed to take pay cuts for the sake of another season. Some want to know why Montana is the only one taking the heat.

TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Is 'Good Witch' Canceled? Fans of the Hallmark Channel Are Hopeful for Season 8

TV can be a brutal overlord. It's difficult enough to put a show together that production companies and networks will even entertain putting on air. Then you have to assemble a cast and crew together that works well enough together to churn out a good show. Then if you manage to have a ratings hit, ensuring that it stays that way for multiple seasons is also a tall order. Which could be why so many Good Witch fans are worried that the program might ultimately be canceled.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Good Girls' cancellation from NBC and Universal Television is linked to actor Manny Montana's salary and schedule ... as source said network officials 'were looking for an excuse to cut bait' from series

Christina Hendricks' crime-dramedy series Good Girls has been axed, with insiders pointing at contract negotiations for cast member Manny Montana as a factor. Sources with the series, NBC and Universal Television, spoke with TV Line in the wake of the show's cancellation, which comes midway through its fourth season and with five remaining episodes set to air.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Girls season 5: Is this why the NBC show was canceled?

The more that we hear about the cancellation of Good Girls before a season 5, the stranger the overall story becomes. This leads to where we are in the reporting today. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there were signs for a long time pointing in the direction of a renewal. Negotiations were moving successfully along for an eight-episode final season; not only that, but stars Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman were willing to take a pay cut to finish the story.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Spinoff Series Canceled at NBC

In a shocking development, NBC has canceled Law & Order: For The Defense, the newest spin-off of Dick Wolf's long-running franchise. The network had ordered the show to go straight-to-series back in May and had even planned to air it as the lead-off of an all-Law & Order night this fall. It's not clear how far along the project was when the plug was pulled, as no casting was ever announced.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Good Girls was poised for a final season renewal, but talks hit a snag over negotiations with fan favorite Manny Montana

Good Girls' recent cancelation came as a surprise because in late May the NBC crime dramedy's renewal for a shortened fifth and final season looked like a done deal, with Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta agreeing to take a pay cut, reports TVLine's Michael Ausiello. "Multiple sources connected to NBC, Universal Television and the show, however, maintain that the reasons behind Good Girls‘ unceremonious termination extend beyond mere dollars and cents," adds Ausiello. "According to one Good Girls insider who requested anonymity, the series’ seemingly clear path to renewal hit a major snag in mid-June when negotiations with co-star Manny Montana — who plays fan favorite gang member-turned-Beth-crushing-antihero Rio — hit a wall. At issue: Money and scheduling." Ausiello reports that Montana and Hendricks have had a strained working relationship. "Bad blood between Hendricks and Montana had been something of an open secret in Hollywood circles," says Ausiello. He adds: "Creatively speaking, a final season sans Montana was seen as a sizable, albeit not insurmountable, obstacle. But Universal Television ultimately decided to just pull the plug. The studio’s willingness to forego a fifth and final season of a show called Good Girls, due to the absence of a supporting male character, struck some as ironic. And suspicious." As one source put it: “They were looking for an excuse to cut bait."
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

The Real Reason Behind Good Girls' Cancellation

Watch: "Good Girls" Stars Tell Each Other's Secrets. There was reportedly more than one good reason for the recent cancellation of the NBC series Good Girls. In late June, it was announced that the dramedy's fourth season, which is currently airing, would be its last. On Wednesday, July 7, TVLine, citing multiple sources connected to NBC, Universal Television and the show, reported about apparent behind-the-scenes drama that led to the abrupt end for the series, whose recent ratings did not inspire too much confidence among fans in its chances for renewal.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Good Girls: We May Know Why NBC Cancelled It, And Two Major Stars Are Involved

Man, it is tough being a TV fan, right? Sometimes the perfect show comes along, which fits your sensibilities just right and manages to debut at just the right time in your life, and it actually becomes appointment viewing for you, even with the dozens upon dozens of choices we have when it comes to televised entertainment now. But, because of all of those options, even our favorites can have a hard time finding an audience, and we all, eventually, have to deal with a show we love to watch getting the boot. While fans of NBC's Good Girls were truly upset to hear that the show had been cancelled after four seasons, we might now know why it got the axe, and two of the shows stars are involved.
TV SeriesStamford Advocate

'Melrose Place' Actors to Reunite on Fox's 'Fantasy Island' (TV News Roundup)

“Melrose Place” will host an unofficial reunion this summer on Fox’s “Fantasy Island” when Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest star as friends whose island birthday bash exposes the cracks in their friendships. The all new version of the show, which originally aired from 1977 to 1984, will...
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What’s on TV Friday: Anthony Ramos in ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv. Secret Celebrity Renovation Singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”) helps make over the Brooklyn home of Sara Steinweiss, the drama teacher who first recognized his potential and helped change the trajectory of his life, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rebel: Season Two? IMDb TV Considering Reviving Cancelled ABC Series

Rebel may have a second shot. IMDb TV is looking to possibly revive the cancelled ABC series, per Deadline. Episodes from the first season will be released on the streaming service, and if those episodes receive enough attention from viewers – a second season is possible. Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...

