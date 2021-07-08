Is the push to impeach Quincy Township's Kerry Bumbaugh just a political show?

For anyone who does not follow local news very closely, there has been a real mess developing in, of all places, Quincy Township, where a financial scandal has township government in turmoil. The Vice-President of the Supervisor Board, Kerry Bumbaugh, was arrested on 17 charges involving the theft of over $150,000 of township funds for his personal use. All but four of the charges are felonies. About two months after Bumbaugh’s arrest, former Township Water Department employee Travis Schooley was also arrested, for allegedly being involved in the same scheme. Schooley was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor. Amid all this drama, the President of the Supervisor Board, Bob Gunder, has resigned, although according to the board meeting minutes, he is still engaged in a minor township function or two. It is important to note that Gunder has not been charged with any crimes.