LCM (50m) Turkey’s Merve Tuncel continues to impress virtually every time she enters the pool. Tonight at the European Championships, racing on the penultimate night of competition, the 16-year-old roared to a time of 15:55.23 in the women’s 1500m freestyle. Not only did that demolish the European Junior Record benchmark of 16:02.29, but it also crushed the record of this particular meet. The Euro Juniors mark stood at the 16:11.25 Hungarian Ajna Kesely put on the board back in 2017, so Tuncel took that down by more than 15 seconds.