Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Anna Vermeulen to Join San Diego’s Class of 2022

By Jack McCormick
swimswam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Vermeulen will be a huge pickup for the Toreros, with a best time that would have medaled at the 2021 conference championship meet. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Join San Diego#Swimswam#Golden High School#Chsaa#Colorado High School#Scy Times#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy