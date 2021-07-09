Anna Vermeulen to Join San Diego’s Class of 2022

Anna Vermeulen will be a huge pickup for the Toreros, with a best time that would have medaled at the 2021 conference championship meet. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.