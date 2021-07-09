Cancel
UFC

Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor is “not that guy he used to be” following UFC 264 press conference

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC lightweight superstar Dustin Poirier said that Conor McGregor is “not that guy he used to be” following the UFC 264 press conference. Poirier and McGregor shared the stage on Thursday night at the UFC 264 press conference in Las Vegas. If you ask “The Diamond,” he believes that the presser went well for him. As far as Poirier goes, it was just another example of how McGregor isn’t the same guy.

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jolie
Person
Dustin Poirier
#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#Espn#Mmafighting
