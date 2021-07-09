Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor is “not that guy he used to be” following UFC 264 press conference
UFC lightweight superstar Dustin Poirier said that Conor McGregor is “not that guy he used to be” following the UFC 264 press conference. Poirier and McGregor shared the stage on Thursday night at the UFC 264 press conference in Las Vegas. If you ask “The Diamond,” he believes that the presser went well for him. As far as Poirier goes, it was just another example of how McGregor isn’t the same guy.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0