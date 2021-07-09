Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Songbird ancestors evolved a new way to taste sugar

By Max Planck Society
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans can easily identify sweet-tasting foods—and with pleasure. However, many carnivorous animals lack this ability, and whether birds, descendants of meat-eating dinosaurs, can taste sweet was previously unclear. An international team of researchers led by Maude Baldwin of the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology has now shown that songbirds, a group containing over 4.000 species, can sense sweetness regardless of their primary diets. The study highlights a specific event in the songbird ancestors that allowed their umami (savory) taste receptor to recognize sugar. This ability has been conserved in the songbird lineage, influencing the diet of nearly half of all birds living today.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songbirds#Sugars#Insect#Meiji University#Sugarbirds#Toda#Scie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Scientists found fossils from a new species of human that’s 130,000 years old

Scientists from Israel stumbled upon an unexpected discovery while studying fossilized pieces of bone dug up near a cement plant. The fragments from a skull and lower jaw with teeth belonged to a person who lived in the area some 130,000 years ago, but the human is unlike anything we’ve known so far. The researchers gave it a new name since we’re looking at a different species of human that has never been seen before. They’re calling it Nesher Ramla Homo, after a location southeast of Tel Aviv where it was discovered. This human had particular characteristics unseen in other skeletal...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Peculiar parasitic fungi discovered growing out of the rectum of a 50 million-year-old fossilized ant

Scientists have identified a new species of extinct parasitic fungus bursting from the backside of a 50 million-year-old ant, all perfectly preserved in amber. In addition to the bulbous mushroom protruding from the ant's rectum, evidence of the freaky fungus can be seen throughout the body of its unlucky host. The ant likely died as a result of its fungal infection and was fortuitously fixed in tree resin (which fossilizes into amber) shortly afterward. It is the oldest example of a fungal parasite ever discovered in ants.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Study Reveals Earth Once Tipped Over On Its Side and Back Again

A new study is revealing our planet took a strange turn about 84 million years ago. It tilted by 12 degrees. "True polar wander (TPW), or planetary reorientation, is well documented for other planets and moons and for Earth at present day with satellites, but testing its prevalence in Earth’s past is complicated by simultaneous motions due to plate tectonics," write the researchers in their study.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers create snake-venom-derived 'super glue' that stops bleeding in seconds using visible light

Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia. Kibret Mequanint doesn't particularly like the slithery reptiles either (he actually hates them too) but the Western University bioengineer and his international collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom: a body tissue "super glue" that can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.
WildlifePhys.org

Fossil rodent teeth add North American twist to Caribbean mammals' origin story

Two fossil teeth from a distant relative of North American gophers have scientists rethinking how some mammals reached the Caribbean Islands. The teeth, excavated in northwest Puerto Rico, belong to a previously unknown rodent genus and species, now named Caribeomys merzeraudi. About the size of a mouse, C. merzeraudi is the Caribbean's smallest known rodent and one of the region's oldest, dating back about 29 million years.
WildlifePhys.org

2,000-year-old mystery of a havoc-wreaking worm

Humans have known for over 2,000 years that shipworms, a worm-like mollusk, are responsible for damage to wooden boats, docks, dikes and piers. Yet new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst published in Frontiers in Microbiology reveals that we still don't know the most basic thing about them: how they eat.
WildlifeConcord Monitor

New England fears mystery songbird disease may spread here

A mysterious disease killing songbirds throughout the mid-Atlantic states has not yet shown up in New England but wildlife officials are keeping a careful lookout, with some recommending that people remove their bird feeders and bird baths as a precaution. “Birds congregating at bird feeders and birdbaths can transmit diseases...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Thruster research to help propel spacecraft

Faster space maneuvers and safer, more sustainable, propellants may soon be possible thanks to a new three-year partnership between The Australian National University and French propulsion company ThrustMe. Led by the ANU Research School of Physics, the joint research program will explore how electrothermal plasmas can help advance space propulsion...
WildlifePhys.org

Unique pigments in photosynthetic marine bacterium reveal how it lives in low light

A high-resolution structural analysis by RIKEN biochemists of photosystem I, which contains chlorophyll d and pheophytin a, the light-absorbing pigments found in a marine bacterium, could help scientists discover how the microbe survives in the low-energy light conditions of the deep sea. In photosynthesis, plants, algae and some bacteria harness...
ScienceSmithonian

New Study Suggests Cannabis’ Wild Ancestors Likely Came from China

Whether you think it’s the devil’s lettuce, nature’s medicine or a conduit to the divine, cannabis and humans have a relationship stretching back thousands of years that has now spawned hundreds of varieties. But millennia of cultivation, breeding and the plant’s relatively recent status as a cultural taboo have obscured where exactly cannabis went from being a wild weed to being picked up by humans and put on a path toward becoming the multi-billion-dollar crop it is today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy