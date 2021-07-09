Cancel
Downing Street defends Johnson over maskless car ride

Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie (PA Wire)

Downing Street has defended Boris Johnson after he was seen leaving England’s Euro 2020 semi-final in his official car without wearing a face covering.

A No 10 spokesman confirmed that ministers were supposed to wear a mask while travelling in their Government cars.

However, the spokesman insisted the Prime Minister had put his mask on “shortly after” he got in the vehicle.

He was getting into the car and, in line with the guidance, put his mask on very shortly afterwards

Mr Johnson had been at Wembley with his wife, Carrie, to cheer on England in their 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday evening.

Photographs of their departure in Mr Johnson’s ministerial Range Rover showed that while Mrs Johnson, his driver and his security detail were all masked, the Prime Minister’s face was uncovered.

The spokesman said: “He was getting into the car and, in line with the guidance, put his mask on very shortly afterwards.”

Asked if ministers were supposed to wear masks in their official vehicles, the spokesman said: “That is the guidance, yes.”

