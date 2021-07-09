Cancel
Tazewell County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Tazewell by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Tazewell FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN TAZEWELL COUNTY At 1015 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain that prompted the advisory has exited the region. Runoff from the earlier rains still has the potential to collect in streams and other low lying areas to prompt minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pocahontas... Boissevain This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, Mud Fork, and Laurel Fork.

#Heavy Rain#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
