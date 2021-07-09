Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 01:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bland; Giles A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN GILES...NORTH CENTRAL BLAND...SOUTH CENTRAL SUMMERS...SOUTHEASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 916 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Oakvale, or near Athens, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Princeton Pearisburg Narrows Athens Peterstown Poplar Hill and Rich Creek. Locally heavy rain, with rates of two to four inches per hour, will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.