OCEANPORT – Put Golden Brown in the familiar surroundings of Monmouth Park, and then against Jersey-breds, and good things tend to happen for the gritty 6-year-old gelding. They did again on July 4, when Golden Brown showed good early speed to work his way into contention and then flashed his strong closing kick as he added to his impressive career credentials with a 2¾-length victory in in the $75,000 John J. Reilly Handicap for state-breds, according to a press release.