Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Southern Nevada Health District hosts back-to-school vaccine clinics

By Kristen Uedoi
Fox5 KVVU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With one month left until the first day of school, the Southern Nevada Health District is hosting vaccine clinics for kids going back to the classroom. Starting Monday, July 12, the Southern Nevada Health District will host a clinic for Kindergartners and 7th-graders to get their mandatory school vaccines. The first 500 students will also receive a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Clark County, NV
Vaccines
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Vaccines
County
Clark County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Clark County, NV
Health
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Mmr Vaccine#Kindergartners#Tdap#Main Public Health Center#Suite D1 Henderson Clinic#E Horizon Dr#Hafen Lane All
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats' escape to block voting bill will cost around $1.5 million, legislator says

Denying Republicans a quorum to enact voting restrictions will cost Texas Democrats north of $1 million, according to the state legislator leading the fundraising effort. More than 50 Democratic members of the state House fled Austin for Washington, D.C., last Monday, paralyzing the House just as the GOP was advancing sweeping changes in elections during a special session. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy