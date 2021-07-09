Southern Nevada Health District hosts back-to-school vaccine clinics
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With one month left until the first day of school, the Southern Nevada Health District is hosting vaccine clinics for kids going back to the classroom. Starting Monday, July 12, the Southern Nevada Health District will host a clinic for Kindergartners and 7th-graders to get their mandatory school vaccines. The first 500 students will also receive a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.www.fox5vegas.com
Comments / 0