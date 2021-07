(Film Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Film review by Peter Jones) Rating 12A, 117mins From July 16 in cinemas and from July 30 on Disney+. By now you have probably heard about this film, which debuted in UK cinemas at the weekend and will move to Star on Disney+ at the end of the month. However I would urge you, if you can, to experience it on the big screen – and hear it with cinema sound.