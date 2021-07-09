Cancel
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody officer injured while taking down suspect

By Mea Watkins
CBS 46
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Dunwoody police officer sustained a leg injury early Friday while he was trying to take a man into custody. Officers responded to 6750 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after someone said they saw a man walking around vehicles with a flashlight. They told 911 the man then got into a box truck and was trying to leave. When officers found the truck, the man fled on foot. Officers chased him behind an apartment building and into a creek. When the man jumped in, he was injured and stopped running. While the officer was going into the creek to arrest him, he stepped into a hole and injured his leg.

www.cbs46.com

