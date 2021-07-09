Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Garden designer reveals why she ‘totally intended to shock’ people with her plane wreckage display at Hampton Court

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49j02R_0as1DuEu00
Felicity O'Rourke's Extinction Garden at RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Festival (Hannah Stephenson/PA)

Ex-easyJet pilot Felicity O’Rourke has sparked controversy with her shocking garden design of a crashed aircraft in a field of wheat, at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

While traditionalists who love attractive planting schemes may not appreciate the carnage, scattered suitcases and even charcoal on the ground to depict burning, all surrounded by police crime scene tape, there’s little doubt that her disturbing vision has sharpened focus on the issue of global warming.

The 45-year-old garden designer and mother-of-three was a passenger pilot for 10 years, a job she loved, but after a while she felt it just wasn’t as creative as she wanted to be.

She took some time off while she had her children and then suffered breast cancer six years ago.

Speaking with us at the show, which runs until Sunday July 11, she says: “My parents, and my mum particularly, are really into gardening and that exposure, from being a child surrounded by it, just came to me.

“I found being in the garden quite nurturing. Between operations, I was designing flower beds and planting schemes for our garden and it dawned on me later on that that’s what I enjoyed.”

She enrolled at the KLC School of Design in 2020 to do a garden diploma course, completing it during lockdown and graduating in December. One of the projects was to design a show garden for the Hampton Court show.

Entering the Global Impact category, her garden, called Extinction, features a 48-ft long plane wreck, designed to address the sixth mass extinction threat to our planet and the dangers we face. The RHS has awarded her a silver medal.

She explains: “We all know that the major issue is climate change but how to portray that is the challenge. For me, the Global Impact theme was all about aeroplanes hitting the ground.

“With all my training from the past – we spent years talking about seconds to impact, terrain awareness and ground proximity warning systems – actually it just came to me. I thought, that would really get people to take notice.”

Purists may feel it doesn’t resemble a garden at all, but O’Rourke always meant this work to shock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaHsC_0as1DuEu00
The back of the plane in Felicity O'Rourke's Extinction garden (Hannah Stephenson/PA)

“I totally intended to shock because I think, when there’s something so difficult and traumatic and insurmountable as climate change, we all feel a bit helpless or we’ve heard it so many times it’s like compassion fade, where you go, ‘Oh, yes, I know about climate change but I just can’t deal with that right now’.

“Some people are in denial about it. I wanted to really connect with people and for them to have an emotional shock, to realise it’s not just that it’s going to get hotter and some of our plants are going to die in our gardens, or that we won’t get orangutans in the Asian rainforests or polar bears. We need to understand that our species is at risk here as well.”

Pointing to the crashed aircraft, she says: “If people understand that, it’s more likely to hit home.”

In response to those who criticise the garden, she notes: “The people who think it’s bad taste don’t fully understand the message it’s trying to say – or maybe it’s just because it isn’t a garden as such, it’s a conceptual garden.”

She points out that Covid forced everyone to change their lifestyles and behaviours rapidly because they felt an imminent threat to their lives, and wants people to realise that global warming is also an imminent threat that we need to tackle now.

The plane, a decommissioned aircraft, was craned in from Air Salvage International at Cotswold Airport and is being returned after the show to be used as a ‘glamping pod’.

The wheat in which it is laid represents a modern agricultural wheat field.

O’Rourke argues: “It isn’t environmentally friendly at all. The irony is that 95% of the world’s global production of wheat is a single species, which seems ridiculous. All you need is a Xylella (a plant disease for which there is no known cure) or a Covid equivalent and you’ll be wiping out loads of people’s food source.”

After the show is over, she hopes to spend more time in her own garden, which is around 10m by 10m, in Wimbledon, south west London.

Gardening has really helped my wellbeing,” she reflects. “It’s a great way to zone out of your worries, almost like a mindfulness practice. We are always looking inwards and it just forces you to look outwards.”

As for the future, she’d love to do more shows and hopes at least some of her horticultural projects may be a bit prettier.

“I can actually make things look beautiful too,” she says, smiling.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Garden Designer#The Rhs Hampton Court#The Klc School Of Design#The Hampton Court#Rhs#Asian#Air Salvage International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Posted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Green concerns highlighted as RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival returns

Environmental concerns are at the forefront of a number of gardens at this year’s Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, as it makes its return after the pandemic. Gardens highlighting the sixth mass extinction of wildlife on the planet, efforts to tackle plastic pollution and the impact of fashion and clothing on the environment are among the “global impact gardens” at the festival.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

Under a cornfield, ruins of a 100-foot-long, 1,000-year-old church were discovered.

Under a cornfield, ruins of a 100-foot-long, 1,000-year-old church were discovered. A 1,000-year-old church erected by Otto the Great, the Holy Roman Emperor who considerably expanded the Catholic Church’s authority in Europe, has been discovered under a cornfield in Germany. At the rediscovered Royal Palace of Helfta near Eisleben in...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Mineral Only Ever Seen in Meteorites Inexplicably Found by The Dead Sea

A very rare mineral that's previously been found only in extraterrestrial meteorites has been discovered in Earth's own rocks for the first time, lying in a sedimentary formation not far from the shores of the Dead Sea. Allabogdanite, a phosphide mineral, was unknown to science until just a couple of decades ago, after fragments of a small iron meteorite were recovered from the Bolshoi Dolguchan River in Eastern Yakutia, Russia. A sample of the fragments later revealed the presence of a new mineral structure occurring as thin layers of crystals spread throughout the meteorite's plessite mixture. The discoverers named it after Russian geologist Alla...
WildlifeFlorida Star

Croccy Horror: Scientists Find Teeth From Massive 138 Million-Year-Old Crocodile

Experts from multiple European institutions helped prove that fossil teeth dating back 138 million years — found more than a hundred years ago in Europe — are from a previously unknown species of extinct sea crocodiles. The teeth were found in a quarry near the Czech town of Stramberk in 1912. Since then, they have been kept at the Natural […]
SciencePosted by
Mental_Floss

8 Bizarre Places Where Bodies Have Been Found

In May 2021, a father and son detected a strange stench coming from a massive papier-mâché sculpture of a stegosaurus in a suburb of Barcelona. They called the police, who, with the help of firefighters, discovered a body wedged inside the dinosaur’s leg. Authorities believe the victim had dropped his cell phone into the structure and gotten stuck while trying to fish it out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy