Marvo is quickly becoming one of my favourite brands. Not only have they continued to deliver some of the most affordable products I’ve ever reviewed, but they’ve also been surprisingly decent products despite their insanely low prices. However, in recent weeks, I’ve been playing around with their PRO series hardware. For Marvo, this stuff is high-end and expensive, but they’re still bargain prices relative to other brands. Just check out my Marvo PRO KG934 TKL RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review or the Marvo Scorpion PRO G945 Gaming Mouse Review for example. However, today, it’s all about the new Marvo Scorpion PRO Gaming HG9053 Headset, and at less than £50, it certainly has some appeal to those on a tighter budget that still want a great range of features.