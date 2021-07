RENO, Nev., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioelectronica ® Corporation ("Bioelectronica") announced today that it has secured an undisclosed amount in its Series A financing round due to increased interest in Hypercell™, a new hardware tool that can be used to discover new antibodies using computer vision, which are industrially and technologically timely and relevant. This is proven by Hypercell's recent win of an industry award at ISAC, a leader in flow cytometry. The judges and audience unanimously agreed that Bioelectronica's approach was the most innovative compared to its' peers.