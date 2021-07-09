Cancel
Houlihan Lawrence: Region sees double- and triple-digit gains in luxury home sales in Q2

By Kevin Zimmerman
 9 days ago
Second-quarter sales of luxury homes in the region posted double- and triple-digit gains compared to Q2 2020, according to the latest Houlihan Lawrence Luxury Market Report. Luxury sales in Westchester ($2 million and higher) rose 174% while luxury sales in the Putnam-Dutchess market ($1 million and higher) rose 172.7%. The Greenwich luxury market ($3 million and higher) increased 138% while the Darien and New Canaan luxury markets for $2 million and higher soared 227.8% and 277.8%, respectively.

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy