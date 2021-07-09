Chris Young Is Ready for a Party in New Song ‘One of Them Nights’ [Listen]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising country star, Jordan Davis, released new single “Buy Dirt” to country radio today – listen HERE. Featuring country superstar Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” follows Davis’ most recent Top 5 single, “Almost Maybes,” and his three consecutive multi-platinum No. 1 singles, “Singles You Up,” “Take It From Me,” and “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” Written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, and Matt Jenkins, “Buy Dirt” is the title track and centerpiece of his brand new eight song EP, which American Songwriter calls, “Davis’ most authentic vision of his artistry…” Davis and Bryan performed “Buy Dirt” on NBC’S 3rd Hour of TODAY last month. The singer/songwriter will hit the road this Fall performing on Kane Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour and his own headlining Buy Dirt Tour – tickets available HERE.