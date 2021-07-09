Birmingham-based businesswoman Jessica Taylor running for U.S. Senate
Birmingham-based businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor on Thursday announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate as a Republican. “The woke police and the fake news media are destroying our democracy, and y’all. I am fit to be tied,” Taylor says in a campaign video announcing her candidacy. “It’s long past time serious conservative like us rise up and help finish Trump’s mission of draining the swamp.”www.alreporter.com
Comments / 0