The Siena women's basketball team is conducting summer workouts under new head coach Jim Jabir. It's Jabir's second go-round with the Saints. He coached the program from 1987-1990. He takes over a team that will have seven seniors on this year's roster. One of the new faces is Guilderland grad and NewsChannel 13 All-Star Valencia Fontenelle-Posson who is enjoying her experiences as a college freshman. All of the players are getting to know their new coach and coach says the buy-in has been great so far.