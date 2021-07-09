Cancel
Mainz deny reports claiming that Borussia Dortmund have made an offer for Jeremiah St. Juste

By Tushar Bahl
Mainz 05 sporting director Christian Heidel has rejected claims that Borussia Dortmund have made an offer for Jeremiah St. Juste. The Allgemeine Zeitung claimed on Friday that Borussia Dortmund have made an official bid for Mainz 05 defender Jeremiah St. Juste. The newspaper added that the bid is just below Mainz’s asking price. But Mainz 05 sporting director Christian Heidel has quickly moved to deny the report.

bvbbuzz.com

#Borussia Dortmund#Mainz#The Allgemeine Zeitung#Bvb#The Black And Yellows#Feyenoord#Bayer Leverkusen#Rb Leipzig
