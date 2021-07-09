Cancel
'I have a lot of people to prove wrong': Double amputee climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

By WKRC
WKRC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) – A Missouri woman just accomplished something that would make most people shudder -- climb Mount Kilimanjaro. And she did it with no legs. "Whether you believe you can or think you can or not, you're probably right," said Mandy Horvath. That's a mentality that's...

Kansas City, MO

Woman who lost legs in locomotive accident climbs Mount Kilimanjaro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone who tells Mandy Horvath she can't do something should prepare to be proven wrong. "I'm used to people underestimating me," said Horvath, a native of Smithville, Missouri. "It's gotten easier to navigate as time goes on, but hopefully, through this, I won't have to answer too many more questions about whether or not I can."
