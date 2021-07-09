Cancel
NHL

Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Scores Stanley Cup Winning Goal

By Eric Stone
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who just won the Stanley Cup trophy, the National Hockey League (NHL)'s championship, and its biggest prize. More importantly, congratulations to the man who sealed the deal. He's 24 and a former Cedar Rapids RoughRider who helped the Lightning clinch the win in Game 5. According to the RoughRiders website, Ross Colton is just the second rookie in the NHL's modern era to accomplish that feat. Also, get this: it was not just the game-winning goal, it was the only goal of the entire game.

KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

