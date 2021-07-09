Former Cedar Rapids RoughRider Scores Stanley Cup Winning Goal
Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who just won the Stanley Cup trophy, the National Hockey League (NHL)'s championship, and its biggest prize. More importantly, congratulations to the man who sealed the deal. He's 24 and a former Cedar Rapids RoughRider who helped the Lightning clinch the win in Game 5. According to the RoughRiders website, Ross Colton is just the second rookie in the NHL's modern era to accomplish that feat. Also, get this: it was not just the game-winning goal, it was the only goal of the entire game.kcrr.com
Comments / 0