Canada posts big jobs gain in June with more still to come

By Julie Gordon
Metro International
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada added more jobs than expected in June, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, data showed on Friday, with economists eyeing a potential return to higher employment levels by year-end. The country added 230,700 jobs in June, beating analyst expectations of 195,000, as public health restrictions...

