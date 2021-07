(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 20, 2021) As another wave of COVID-19 hits the country, Riley County has also experienced a significant increase in positive cases. Last week Riley County Health Department (RCHD) identified more than 100 new cases, and at the time 7 individuals were hospitalized. There has also been a noticeable increase in the number of Delta variant cases in the area. The most recent White House / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report has also classified Riley County as an emerging hotspot.