Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saint-Herblain (France) and New York, NY, July 19, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), today announced that they have completed recruitment for the Phase 2 trial, VLA15-221, of Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15. The trial builds on previous positive Phase 2 trials and includes both adult and pediatric participants with the aim to support acceleration of the vaccine candidate’s pediatric program.