Full COVID vaccination critical to avoiding new Delta variant

 10 days ago

Getting vaccinated is critical to protecting yourself against the highly contagious Delta variant says NC health experts. This coronavirus mutation is about 66% more infectious than previous variants. State health officials say the Delta strain has accounted for nearly 30% of coronavirus infections in recent weeks – and they expect...

Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Remains Vigilant in Assessing COVID-19 Delta Variant

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida leads U.S. in COVID cases amid Delta-driven surge

Florida now leads the nation in coronavirus cases, with its biggest spike since last summer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Driving the surge: Hospitalizations and deaths are rising among the unvaccinated, while the small number of infected but vaccinated people are not getting seriously ill.The big picture: Infections nationwide have tripled over the past three weeks, with about one in five new cases coming from Florida.Statewide, new cases nearly doubled in the past week.In Polk County, cases more than doubled from last week and hospitalizations doubled since 4th of July weekend, per the Lakeland Ledger.Point of intrigue: Most of Florida's new cases are driven by the more infectious Delta variant, epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu told WFLA.Dr. David Dowdy with Johns Hopkins Hospitals drove home to. the outlet that vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant. The bottom line: This is all proof the vaccines work.
Yuma County, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Delta variant active in Yuma County

As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up in Yuma County, the worst mutation so far is the Delta variant. Still, there is no mask mandate in place to prevent or lessen the spread of the latest evolution of the virus. The post Delta variant active in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.

