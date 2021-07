EDWARDSVILLE – When Ryan Watts and his family made the move to the metro-east area from Aurora prior to his sophomore year, Edwardsville stood out on the map. “There were two things Edwardsville really had going for it,” EHS boys cross country coach George Patrylak said. “One, it was a college town. That was important to Ryan’s mother. The other thing that made a major impact was that Ryan wanted to play baseball.