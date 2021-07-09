Cancel
Rockford, IL

Letter: The truth about pro-life

Rockford Register-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have deep sadness in my heart that the world sees pro-choice in opposition to pro-life. However, my sadness dissipates when I focus on my shift in consciousness. The world says “pro-choice” is a green light to have an abortion. I never drank that Kool-Aid, just the fetus and legislation flavor. It came packaged prettily with sanctity of life colors, and I couldn’t resist. After a while, I noticed a bitter taste and a putrid smell. Strange, since Kool-Aid taste sweet. I read the fine print.

