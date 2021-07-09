Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, and More

By Madison Bloo m
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, Charlotte Day Wilson, Moin, and Koreless. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Michi
Person
Daniel Caesar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Dj#Good Music#Immediate Music#Half Waif#Vince Staples Lsb#Japanese#Michinoeki#Stone Woman Music#Stone Woman Ep#Agor#Welsh#Joy Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Vince Staples broadens his horizons and Jennifer Hudson salutes Aretha

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Vince Staples, “Vince Staples” (Blacksmith/Motown) In the hardened world of Los Angeles street hip-hop, Staples has established himself as one of the most dynamic MCs to arise from the scene in a decade. Among his lauded first three albums, “Summertime ’06” is a thorough display of diverse sonic lyricism. He also recently appeared on Oakland rapper AllBlack’s track “We Straight,” easily one of the best Bay Area rap cuts of 2021. He appeared on an episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and his romantic flow pierced through his thick skin on “Yo Love” from the soundtrack to the film “Queen & Slim.” Now on his fourth album, produced by frequent collaborator and venerable hip-hop beat constructor Kenny Beats, Staples is delving further into his multifaceted artistry with tracks like “Law of Averages,” which could easily be mistaken for a James Blake collaboration.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Vince Staples Drops 'Are You With That?' Ahead of Self-Titled Album

Ahead of his new album, which drops Friday, July 9th, Vince Staples has shared the track “Are You With That?”. Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, the moody slow jam features Staples singing more than rapping as he reminisces about his days on the streets and relives several near-death experiences: “Had to fight for my life/Took them hits in stride/If I die for the guys/Have my candlelight/Goin’ up like the club/After that, go slide.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Moot!

In pop music, the 1980s remain inescapable, but in the electronic realm, the 1990s currently reign supreme. The sounds of trance, jungle, garage, and IDM have all experienced a major resurgence in recent years; somehow things have reached a point where even electronica is being reevaluated and the average club kid often looks like an extra from The Fifth Element.
Musicmxdwn.com

Vince Staples Shares Easygoing New Track “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has released a new track “Are You With That?” from his self-titled album. The song is produced by long-time collaborator Kenny Beats, along with Reske. This is the 2nd single from his new album, following the release of the laid-back track, “Law of Averages.”. “Are You With That?”...
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Vince Staples “Are You With That?”

Hot off the release of his self-titled album, Vince Staples is running and falling in the LP’s opening track. Directed by Jack Bergert, the slow motion-clip depicts Vince portraying various neighbors in his Long Beach neighborhood. Here, he is mysterious being pursued as he continuous runs, falls, and slowly sinking into his grave.
Musicrapradar.com

Album: Vince Staples ‘Vince Staples’

Vince Staples is the name. Vince Staples reintroduces himself on his fourth studio and self-titled album, Vince Staples. Lead by “Law Of Averages” and “Are You With That“, the Long Beach rapper drops 10 tracks “Sundown Town”, “The Shining”, “Lakewood Mall (Free Pac Slimm), the Foushee-assisted “Take Me Home”, and more.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Half Waif – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Her

Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has released a new album, Mythopoetics, today via ANTI-. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Wednesday we posted our in-depth interview with her and you can read that here. Mythopoetics features “Take Away the Ache” (a...
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples’ self-titled album is his most personal, laid-back music yet (stream, review)

Vince Staples' fourth proper full-length album is self-titled, and he says this is because he wants to show a more bare, honest side of himself than he ever has before. "This whole time I thought I was being descriptive," he says, "but maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before." It's interesting to think about how this album is more reflective of Vince Staples the person vs Vince Staples the entertainer, because if you think about it, it's never actually been that clear who Vince Staples was. He's a rapper who's always rejected a lot of what comes with being a rapper, and he's drastically changed his approach with each album. His debut album Summertime '06 is a concept double album in the spirit of traditional '90s rap, its followup Big Fish Theory is a futuristic, electronic album that sometimes barely counts as rap music, and 2018's FM! almost feels like a work of fiction, meant to mimic the act of listening to the radio rather than listening to an album. And those albums are just the tip of the iceberg; Vince has done all kinds of other stuff with his mixtapes and EPs.
MusicThe Guardian

Vince Staples: Vince Staples review – mellifluous west coast nihilism

American rap’s mighty financial muscle has elbowed rock to the margins and cleared space for weirder rappers to play – and get paid. Californian Vince Staples started off as an Odd Future affiliate a decade ago, when it was unclear whether the west coast collective could convert their cult popularity into lasting success. Now that Odd Future co-founder Tyler, the Creator is a Billboard chart-topper and Brit award winner, talents such as Staples, who grew up making densely futuristic music, can spy stardom up ahead. Like Tyler’s 2017 breakthrough, Flower Boy, Staples’s new album is much more personal and accessible than anything he’s put out before.
Musichypebeast.com

Vince Staples Debuts Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

Vince Staples has dropped off his newest studio album, Vince Staples. Clocking in at approximately 20 minutes, the 10-track effort features only one guest appearances from Fousheé on “TAKE ME HOME.” The eponymous record is Staples’ first full-length release since 2018’s FM! and, just like its predecessor, is mostly produced by Kenny Beats with additional work from Reske, WahWah James, Harper Gordon, Monte Booker and Nils.
TV & Videosgrammy.com

Vince Staples Talks New Self-Titled Album, Teases Upcoming Netflix Show & Graphic Novel

On album standout "Sundown Town," the 28-year-old Long Beach, California rapper delivers verses about the paranoia he’s experienced both in his youth and as a celebrity. He echoes these sentiments throughout the album, including on "Take Me Home" featuring singer Fousheé, and "Lil Fade," in which he raps about the weapon he keeps for protection just in case he encounters trouble. For the interlude "Lakewood Mall," named after a mall the rapper grew up visiting, a friend recalls a story about a close encounter with police.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Vince Staples, Post Malone, & More

While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.
MusicNME

Vince Staples releases new song ‘Are You With That?’ ahead of his third studio album

Vince Staples has unveiled another look at his upcoming self-titled album with a new song, ‘Are You With That?’. Issued via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records, the song follows up ‘Law of Averages’, which was released with the album announcement last month. Since that single, Staples has also unveiled the tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ – find that below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy