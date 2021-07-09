Cancel
Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara Counselor’s Redistricting Concerns At Odds With Track Record

By The Fly
sanjoseinside.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California preps to lose one congressional seat by 2022, one Santa Clara councilmember is proactively trying to ensure her city won’t get switched out. Kathy Watanabe requested city elected officials discuss writing to the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission, the 14-member nonpartisan committee in charge of scratching out new district boundary lines as they assign the state’s more than 39 million residents federal representation.

