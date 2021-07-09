Cancel
Exclusive: South Africa’s Sun International secures easier loan terms to weather COVID hit – sources

By Metro US
Metro International
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Sun International has agreed easier borrowing terms with its lenders, two sources told Reuters, giving South Africa’s biggest casino firm a year of financial breathing space as a third wave of COVID-19 crashes over the tourism industry. The deal with Standard Bank, Absa Group and Nedbank essentially...

