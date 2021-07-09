The Toyko Olympics Won’t Have Spectators—But What Disappears When the Crowd Does?

Many Olympic athletes have been dreaming of their first games since they began their sports as little kids. But for Sakura Kokumai, who will be representing Team USA for karate in Tokyo, that wasn’t an option when she started the sport at age 7. Fast forward 21 years: karate has been added to the Olympic roster, and Kokumai’s heading to Tokyo, the first American to qualify for the karate games and, of the four Team USA karate delegates, the only woman. “I feel good, nervous, excited, all those emotions bundled into one,” says Kokumai. “I’ve been preparing for this moment for so long, that I’m just excited it’s going to happen.”