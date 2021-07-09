Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin City, KS

Brigade win against Baldwin City

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a win for the Junction City Brigade baseball team Thursday night at Rathert Field. The Brigade defeated the Baldwin City Blues 10-6. These teams meet again Friday night at 7 p.m. in Baldwin City.

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
City
Baldwin City, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Junction City Brigade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLPosted by
Little Apple Post

Chiefs to bar fan interaction with players at training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up's training camp this year, and they won't be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19. Dr. Paul Schroeppel, the AFC champions' head orthopedic surgeon, said Monday that fans won't be allowed to interact with players under the NFL's protocols for preventing coronavirus outbreaks. He discussed the rules during a daily webcast by the University of Kansas Health System.
MLBPosted by
Little Apple Post

Game time for Royals on Tuesday changes

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 18, 2021) – The Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball have announced that Tuesday’s scheduled game between the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers in American Family Field has been moved from its original 7:10 p.m. start to a 3:10 p.m. first pitch. The change was requested and approved to allow the game to be played without conflicting with Game #6 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks scheduled for Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

2021 Miss Kansas grew up dreaming, ended up drumming to win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Miss Kansas 2021 Taylor Clark was crowned last weekend in Pratt. For her, it was really a culmination of years of dreaming about winning the title. "I am still absolutely on cloud nine, it doesn't quite seem real yet," Clark said. "This was my first time competing at Miss Kansas as a candidate, but, I grew up in St. John, which is about 25 miles north of Pratt and so I grew up involved with the Miss Kansas organization because we were so close and my family has a lot of ties to Pratt, so when I was five, in 2005, was the first year of the Sunflower Princess program, or now it's called the Sunflower Mentoring program. I got to go and be mentored by the contestants and it was just a really fun time for me to get to go on stage and see everyone do their talents and talk about community service, so from that point on, I just knew I wanted to stay involved and compete someday."
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Brigade game is cancelled

Junction City - Topeka Golden Giants baseball scheduled at Rathert Field Friday night was cancelled. After the rain earlier in the day the outfield was not playable. Rathert Field will host the Mid Plains League All Star game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Matchups set for 2021 Hall of Fame Classic

Kansas State Men's Basketball is set to participate in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on November 22-23. According to College Hoops Today matchups have been set for the two day tournament, with an official announcement to come soon. College Hoops says Kansas State...
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Klieman previews 2021 at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Coming off one of the more unusual seasons in recent memory, Kansas State football looks ahead to 2021 with positivity, according to Wildcats' Head Coach Chris Klieman. Wednesday, Klieman took to the podium inside AT&T Stadium and addressed hundreds of media in attendance face-to-face for the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy