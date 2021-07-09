Snake Eyes Goes Big in Exclusive G.I. Joe Origins IMAX Poster
Ahead of its premiere in theaters nationwide on July 23, we are happy to unveil an exclusive poster for the anticipated movie's IMAX release. Per the press release, the IMAX release of Snake Eyes will be "digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie."movieweb.com
