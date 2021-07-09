Snake Eyes Goes Big in Exclusive G.I. Joe Origins IMAX Poster

The Suicide Squad’s King Shark Gets a Shark Week Promo. Today marks the beginning of Shark Week on Discovery Channel, when the network attempts to draw in the eyeballs of viewers who wouldn’t normally care for nature shows. Because everyone loves sharks…from a distance, and on the TV. As opposed to actually in the ocean next to us humans. Anyone who doubts the appeal of sharks on the screen need only l0ok at the way King Shark became the breakout character in The Suicide Squad trailers. And now, the humanoid ocean predator, known to his friends as Nanaue, has a new promo to capitalize on and hijack a hashtag.