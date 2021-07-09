Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

A Triple Play in Rome: Three Designers Win Who Is On Next? Talent Prizes

By Laird Borrelli-Persso n
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Patience pays off—that’s the case, at least with this year’s winners of the Who Is On Next? Talent Comeptition Franca Sozzani Award. ATXV’s Antonio Tarantini, Niccolò Pasqualetti, and Piferi’s Alfredo Piferi each spent years working for others, until they were compelled, and able, to speak in their own voices and develop their own languages.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Rome#The Who#Vegan#Atxv#Central St Martins#Italian#Neapolitan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ralph Rucci’s Pragmatic Luxury and Haute Craftsmanship Has Never Seemed So Timely

“Every collection is a continuum of the last one,” says Ralph Rucci in the movie that was sent to his clients as a teaser for his Fall 2021 couture collection. Directed by Matthew Placek, whose subjects have included Marina Abramovic, Julian Schnabel, and Philip Johnson’s Glass House, the film finds Rucci discussing the themes that continue to resonate for him, including scarification and the skeleton form, and his philosophy of couture.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

If You Have Eyes, You Will Love This Valentino Couture Collection

While it would be politically unwise to admit it in mixed company, every fashion week has that one show that everyone looks forward to the most, the one that can be relied upon to spark joy and provide editors and buyers with a momentary escape from their exhaustion and jadedness. During Paris couture season, I think it's fair to say that, for many, it's Valentino. And for Fall 2021, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli did not disappoint. In fact, he may have topped himself.
Designers & Collectionsbeincrypto.com

Dolce & Gabbana Launching NFT Collection

Famed Milan-based fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, has officially announced the debut of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Dolce & Gabbana has been at the forefront of Italian fashion for decades, after being founded in the mid-’80s by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. Now, in 2021, the high-end brand is jumping into the world of NFTs with its very first digital sale. The collection, titled ‘Collezione Genesi’ or the ‘Genesis Collection’ will feature exclusive pieces that have been inspired by the traditions and history of Venice, according to Vogue magazine.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Valentino A/W21 Haute Couture: A Stellar Show In Every Respect

A Valentino haute couture show is a joy to behold on multiple levels – this latest was even more multi-layered, many-faceted and deliriously intense than normal. Because, of course, times still aren’t normal – you don’t usually need to have nasal swabs to attend a fashion show (or, indeed, a dinner), and audiences aren’t sparsely spread, few in number, with many willing guests unable, for various reasons, to travel. But such is a fashion show staged in a slowing (but still present) global pandemic, a fact inescapable and evident from the masked faces to the sharp aldehyde scent of hand-sanitiser and the tentative waves safely replacing warm embraces. Except … except that you kind of forgot about it as Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino clothes began to emerge, on a catwalk erected over a Venetian lagoon in the shadow of the city’s Arsenale, where boats used to be made to ferry the riches of the world to this hub of Renaissance creativity. This time, the riches came on a plane, from Rome. I’m sure a few Visconti doges were turning in their graves over that.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Flowers are not there only for happy times. They exist also for tough, sorrowful, and painful times. Even a tiny roadside flower can heal our shredded heart.” This poignant comment from Rei Kawakubo was emailed from Comme des Garçons ahead of the release of her video recording of her Homme Plus show yesterday. For the past few seasons, nailed down under COVID restrictions at her headquarters in Tokyo, all of her presentations have striven to take on present reality, while also offering some kind of morale-building resistance against it. Probably that inner tussle between the melancholic and the wildly creative has been one of the keys to her character, all along.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Louis Vuitton Hosts a Fête Fit for French Cinema Royalty at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

If 2021 is rumored to be the next ‘Roaring Twenties,’ then the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival makes a solid case for glamour. Louis Vuitton followed suit, hosting a soiree celebrating all things cinematic. Guests toned down their red carpet couture in favor of some cozy ‘LV’ evening wear. Director and president of the Cannes jury, Spike Lee, could be seen wearing a Vuitton bomber, arm-in-arm with his wife and the film producer Tonya Lewis Lee. Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat in a green racer tracksuit but kept cool in tropical sneaks. Chalamet’s long-anticipated film by director Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, is already causing quite a stir. The actor reunited with his co-star, Tilda Swinton, where the pair made quite the fashionable stir.
Beauty & Fashionpapermag.com

For 48 Hours, Venice Was the Fashion Capital of the World

If it feels like there's always a different fashion show going on lately, you're... not wrong. The official menswear shows concluded last month and the haute couture schedule wrapped up last week — and yet Saint Laurent and Valentino presented their latest collections for those seasons, respectively, just in the last two days.
Designers & Collectionsclassicchicagomagazine.com

Coco Chanel—Her Re-Entry

…..A quote from Gabrielle Chanel—her reply to Marlène Dietrich when Marlène asked her why was she going to launch herself back into the world of fashion. Chanel working on a model. Her first re-entry collection 1954. The war was over, Paris was once again liberated—Chanel had narrowly escaped incarceration for...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

See the 1997 Cerruti Collection From Which Kate Moss Pulled This Rule-Breaking Cannes Red Carpet Look

The year 1997 was a good one for Americans in Paris. Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors were hired to design for Louis Vuitton and Celine, respectively, and Narciso Rodriguez was installed at Cerruti. All three brought fresh eyes, and a certain pragmatism, to French luxury, which just then was getting a rethink, as the industry was being organized into streamlined conglomerates.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Street Style is Alive and Well—Shop the Looks of All the Couture Showgoers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Outside the fall 2021 couture shows, street style was back and better than ever. Vogue’s Senior Fashion News writer, Emily Farra, described it perfectly: showgoers showed up in more “personal, eclectic ensembles” with a “refreshing new energy.” Captured by street-style photographer Acielle, you could feel how happy everyone was to be out at shows again—you could also make the case that the must-have accessory was a smile. Who can blame us; after a year plus of virtual fashion weeks and digital shows, it’s more than exciting to see a return to all-out dressing up and being together again, no matter the sartorial camp you identify with.
Designers & Collectionsthecut.com

Rebirth in Venice

A week after the Paris haute couture shows ended, Pierpaolo Piccioli held the Valentino show in Venice, in the magical watery setting of the Gaggiandre, a shipyard built in the mid-1500s. The choice of Venice — rather than Paris, where Valentino has long anchored the couture collections — was more than a little symbolic. On the water, in the murky sunset, the setting seemed apart, free. Venice is also home to the Biennale and to art lovers generally. And after the unreal confinement and pressures of the past year, Piccioli sought those qualities — freedom and a connection with other creative people.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Glamour, We’ve Missed You! 6 Head-Turning Trends You Need To Know From The AW21 Couture Shows

Whew. It’s been a while since glamour – in all its fierce glory – reigned on the runways. I’ll be honest, if you polled a line-up of worldwide Vogue editors on how they felt about the word ‘glamour’ back in 2019, there would have been mixed reactions. Pre-pandemic, the G-word was shorthand for heels that hurt to walk in and a kind-of head-to-toe trussed-up-ness that demanded hard graft (and boob tape). “Clean” style we could get behind. “Extra”? Yep. “Glamour”? Our perennially sneaker-clad feet and office work schedules didn’t know her.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

34 Wedding Dress Ideas From The AW21 Couture Shows

With real life shows (oh hi, FROW) and an abundance of romance on the runways, the autumn/winter 2021 couture season didn’t pull any punches when it came to show-stopping gowns or knife-sharp tailoring. Brides who have endured the anguish of serial postponements or stalled planning over the past 18 months can take comfort in the knowledge that the world’s greatest designers are championing a bold new era in matrimonial dress, destined to inspire an exultant return to IRL wedding celebrations.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Dior's Winter 2021 Campaign Spotlights Peter Doig-Inspired Classics

Kim Jones enlisted the artist Peter Doig for throughout Fall/Winter 2021, and following this news Dior then showcased its Winter 2021 collection on the runway, debuting Doig-inspired pieces that were doused in lush colors and soft brushstrokes that frequent the artist’s work. Now, the luxury fashion house has enlisted Rafael Pavarotti to photograph the Winter 2021 campaign, backdropped against more of Doig’s work.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Our Favourite Summer Suiting Styles Courtesy of Cannes 2021

Do it up for your next special event with pops of colour, unique pinstripes and more. We’ve all been hidden away for many months, but lockdown restrictions are lifting. With this encouraging news will come invites to all sorts of socially distanced fêtes where you’ll want to leave an impression. Make the most of your entrée back on the scene by taking summer suiting cues from Cannes 2021 festival jury president and film icon Spike Lee, and other chic attendees like Karidja Toure and Tilda Swinton. That’s right, it’s time to ditch the sweats and start dressing like you mean it.
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Do Parisiennes Really Think of Riviera Style?

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Jane Birkin shimmying down the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet with a basket bag in hand. A mini-short-clad Brigitte Bardot strolling through St Tropez. Espadrilles scattered on yacht decks. A Jacquemus hat big enough to live under. While sporadically daydreaming about the French Riviera from my home in Los Angeles, as far away from Europe as I could possibly find myself, a phantasmagoria of these images spring to mind. But is this some kind of Instagram-fueled revisionist history?
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Tommy Hilfiger and Indya Moore Co-Design a Gender Fluid Capsule + More Fashion News

Including Victoria Beckham's fifth collaboration with Reebok. This week brought with it an influx of collaboration announcements from all over the map. Indya Moore joined Tommy Hilfiger in a major #FashionForAll moment, JW Anderson tapped eyewear brand Persol for a punchy vision, Sacai teamed up with visual artist KAWS to create a Holt Renfrew line, plus an oh so familiar Victoria Beckham and Reebok reunion. Read on for more.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The 24 Best Cropped Jeans to Wear All Season Long

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A general rule of thumb: The best cropped jeans hit just right above the ankle. It’s a proportion that’s perfect for petite women but equally as stylish on all heights. With the summer season in full swing, cropped jeans are the ideal wardrobe staple. You can pair them with a simple white T-shirt for a casual weekend outing, or they can just as easily be elevated for a return to the office with a blazer and a low heel. Dressed up or down, cropped denim remains a timeless classic for all seasons. My own search for the best cropped jeans began many years ago. As a petite woman of five-foot-two, I’ve tried on one too many pairs of jeans that puddled on the floor, no matter how high a heel I wore to make it work. Cropped jeans hit my ankles at just the right spot, and they’re not only flattering on petite women but also on all heights—just make sure to check the inseam length to make sure it fits your frame. For further style inspiration, look towards the Paris street style set to guide your next cropped denim moment. Ahead, shop high-rise styles by Khaite, wide-leg versions by Totême, and 24 of the best cropped jeans to add to your cart now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy