Loki Producer Reveals Much Longer Frog Thor Deleted Scene
The fifth episode of Loki, released on Wednesday, delivered some of the best Easter eggs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the Collector's museum in The Guardians of the Galaxy. Of all the little references in the episode, nothing resonated with Marvel fans quite as much as a brief cameo from the beloved Frog Thor, who was seen buried in a jar in the Void, trying desperately to get to Mjolnir. Folks were hoping to see the alternate-reality Thor have some kind of actual role in Loki, and while that didn't happen, he actually had a much longer scene that was cut for time.comicbook.com
