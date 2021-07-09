Cancel
NBA

LeBron helping Chris Paul count down wins left until NBA title

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Paul is very clear on both what is at stake and how many more wins he needs to claim his first NBA ring. But in case he needs a reminder, his good friend LeBron James is there to help him. After the Suns’ Game 1 win, LeBron Tweeted this to Paul:

nba.nbcsports.com

#Suns
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James looks absolutely ridiculous courtside for Game 5

It’s been a long time since LeBron James was at the NBA Finals as a spectator. He showed up to Game 5 looking absolutely ridiculous. LeBron James is sitting courtside at Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a, well, questionable outfit, if we’re being honest. He’s wearing a very busy shirt with sunglasses that should probably only be worn in Cancun.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NBAESPN

NBA Finals 2021: Chris Paul earned his moment in the sun

PHOENIX -- The photos started popping up on Chris Paul's phone a few days ago. The "memories" that smartphones like to remind us of, hoping they'll evoke enough nostalgia or perspective for a social media post. Before the first NBA Finals game of his 16-year career, Paul's phone reminded him...
NBANBC Sports

Booker, LeBron praise Chris Paul after impressive Game 1

Chris Paul’s reputation is more as a floor general than a scorer, but he has 73 points over his last two games — closing out the Clippers to win the West then beating the Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals — which makes Devin Booker right, CP3 has been a bucket.
NBATMZ.com

LeBron James Sits Courtside with Bottle of Tequila at NBA Finals

LeBron James isn't playing in the NBA Finals, but he's definitely playing AT them ... as he was spotted chilling courtside in Phoenix ... with a full bottle of Tequila!!! Hardcore playing. King James was quite the sight Saturday night during Game 5 -- he had the bottle of booze...
NBAnsjonline.com

Suns face Bucks in Chris Paul’s first NBA Finals

Tears welled in Chris Paul’s eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can’t give up now. Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title. Paul — the Winston-Salem native who stayed home and starred for two years at Wake Forest before embarking on a Hall of Fame career — led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Chris Paul Announces His Arrival to the NBA Finals in Game 1 Rout

The NBA’s obsession with championships as a legacy-definer has hurt plenty of players’ reputations in previous decades, but perhaps nobody more so than Chris Paul. The future Hall-of-Famer is arguably one of the top five point guards in basketball history, and a scan through his postseason game log reveals dozens of standout performances. But prior to 2021, Paul took on an unfair persona among casual fans and the less discerning factions of the basketball intelligentsia. His career seemed destined to end with one giant hole, including double-digit All-NBA selections but no championship. That narrative could be put to death sooner than later if Tuesday night is any indication.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Chris Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul waited 16 years to get to the NBA Finals, bringing with him a team starving for its first championship. The performance was same ol’ Chris Paul. “Just knew he’s ready,” Phoenix forward Mikal Bridges said. “He’s prepared his whole life for this moment and it shows out there on the court.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Finals odds revealed, Suns star Chris Paul for MVP?

Before the 2020-21 season started, the Milwaukee Bucks were among the favorites to win the NBA title while the Phoenix Suns are far from it. Seven months later, it’s now the Suns who are ahead, albeit only slightly. According to the latest NBA Finals odds by Caesars Sportsbook (via ESPN),...

