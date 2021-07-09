Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, WA

Heat Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...In Washington, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains and Washington Palouse ZONEs. In Idaho, Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties and Lewiston Area ZONEs. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
State
Idaho State
City
Grand Coulee, WA
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
County
Adams County, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
County
Asotin County, WA
County
Garfield County, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Advisory#Asotin Counties#Southern Nez Perce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats' escape to block voting bill will cost around $1.5 million, legislator says

Denying Republicans a quorum to enact voting restrictions will cost Texas Democrats north of $1 million, according to the state legislator leading the fundraising effort. More than 50 Democratic members of the state House fled Austin for Washington, D.C., last Monday, paralyzing the House just as the GOP was advancing sweeping changes in elections during a special session. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy