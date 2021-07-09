Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Petersburg, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Skinem, Howell, Mcburg, Dellrose, Coldwater, Harms, Mimosa, Camargo and Boonshill.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0