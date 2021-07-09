Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

2EyesVision aims to reduce uncertainty in multifocal corrections

By Special to the RBJ
Rochester Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2EyesVision (https://www.2eyesvision.com/en/) is a Spanish startup specializing in the creation, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic technologies. The company focuses on developing devices for the ophthalmic industry with a special emphasis on correcting cataracts and presbyopia (age-related farsightedness), an ocular condition that affects 100 percent of the population above the age of forty-five. The company’s core technology, SimVis ...

rbj.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Presbyopia#Ocular#Cataracts#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
New York City, NYRochester Business Journal

State’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership helped with 6,600 jobs in 2020

New York’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a statewide network of 11 organizations that provide growth and innovation services to small and mid-sized manufacturers, helped create or retain more than 6,600 jobs last year and generated $994 million in financial impacts, NY MEP said this week. “As New York’s manufacturers confronted uncertainty, adversity and disruption amid the pandemic, ...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A pandemic landscape of optimism and uncertainty

Throughout the pandemic, we have been checking in with Dr. Howard Forman, a public authority on COVID-19 and healthcare policy, to get his take on the fight against the virus. Nationally, infection rates are close to their low point and many Americans are resuming their usual activities, but the more transmissible Delta variant is spreading and vaccinations are still low in some areas. We asked Dr. Forman where things stand now.
TechnologyGovernment Technology

NIST Proposal Aims to Reduce Bias in Artificial Intelligence

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently announced the publication of A Proposal for Identifying and Managing Bias in Artificial Intelligence. The proposal outlines a possible approach for reducing risk of bias in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and the agency is seeking comments from the public to strengthen that effort until Aug. 5.
EconomyThrive Global

Being Resilient in the Face of Uncertainty

The Covid-19 pandemic created now problems for the world of life insurance. In an industry where most sales happen face-to-face, many life insurance professionals witnessed large drop in revenues in 2020. For life insurers, many long-term assets they hold are exposed to market volatility. Life insurers faced asset liability management...
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

Latest Seal Shield Infection Control Tech Aims to Reduce Healthcare-Acquired Infections by Disinfecting Mobile Devices

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. SEAL SHIELD, LLC, The rise of mobile devices has been prevalent in every industry. It’s changed the way people bank, educate and shop for the better. But it’s not all been good- and I’m not just talking about the fact that employers can now call their employees at any time of the day or night. Healthcare is one of the industries that are most thoroughly affected by emerging tech. Anyone who’s ever been treated with antibiotics, as opposed to having a leech suck out their blood for since-debunked therapeutic purposes (yes, that was a widely accepted form of medicine once upon a time) should be grateful.
Economydiginomica.com

Mitigating unknowns in an age of business uncertainty

The last 18 months have been a time of unparalleled (at least in the post-WWII era) uncertainty for businesses and society writ large, a situation that has created great peril and tremendous opportunity. Although it seems that the worst of the chaos is over, the pandemic bounceback might prove as disruptive as the initial shock in the same way that the damage from a tsunami doesn't all come from the initial wave, but also from the riptide of water rushing back to sea.
Real EstateFairbanks Daily News-Miner

The uncertainty of home building this summer

The most expensive ongoing financial investment that non-renters have is most likely their home. If plywood-related memes on social media are any indication, many homeowners are becoming increasingly aware of the heightened lumber prices compared to this time last year. It isn’t just lumber. Many building materials are rising in...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Banking strategies for managing market uncertainty

Planning for rising costs, accessing working capital, and investing in technology upgrades are just some of the ways local companies are navigating an uncertain time. I’m not an economist. I’m a banker. While I can’t predict what will happen in the market, I have the opportunity to speak with local business owners every day, which gives me a clear picture of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs. Right now, concerns about inflation, inventory management, and rising production costs come up in almost every conversation. While businesses are experiencing and addressing these challenges in different ways, banking support and services can be part of the solution. Here are a few examples.
Computersmidlandtxedc.com

Designing A Security Strategy For An Era Of Uncertainty

2020 will be seen as one of the most consequential years in any security professional’s career. For many, there will be a bright line dividing how things were before the pandemic from how they are now. A Splunk global survey of 535 security leaders found that the next great security...
Sciencearxiv.org

Uncertainty-Aware Reliable Text Classification

Deep neural networks have significantly contributed to the success in predictive accuracy for classification tasks. However, they tend to make over-confident predictions in real-world settings, where domain shifting and out-of-distribution (OOD) examples exist. Most research on uncertainty estimation focuses on computer vision because it provides visual validation on uncertainty quality. However, few have been presented in the natural language process domain. Unlike Bayesian methods that indirectly infer uncertainty through weight uncertainties, current evidential uncertainty-based methods explicitly model the uncertainty of class probabilities through subjective opinions. They further consider inherent uncertainty in data with different root causes, vacuity (i.e., uncertainty due to a lack of evidence) and dissonance (i.e., uncertainty due to conflicting evidence). In our paper, we firstly apply evidential uncertainty in OOD detection for text classification tasks. We propose an inexpensive framework that adopts both auxiliary outliers and pseudo off-manifold samples to train the model with prior knowledge of a certain class, which has high vacuity for OOD samples. Extensive empirical experiments demonstrate that our model based on evidential uncertainty outperforms other counterparts for detecting OOD examples. Our approach can be easily deployed to traditional recurrent neural networks and fine-tuned pre-trained transformers.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Economyambcrypto.com

Did ‘Anonymous’ announce intent to ‘wage war’ against China, Elon Musk?

UPDATE: This article was updated at 2:05 am GMT on 17 July. Anonymous is back! And this time, they are bringing a new token with them. Or, so it would seem. Dubbed Anon Inu, the infamous hacker group – Anonymous – is in the news today after it allegedly announced its intent to “wage a war against China and Elon Musk” with its new token. Although the two seem like an odd pairing to have as rivals, Anonymous has its own reasons.
Avon, NYRochester Business Journal

Partyman Catering takes new approach to filling job openings

In an effort to make employment opportunities more appealing to a still-small pool of potential job applicants, Partyman Catering of Avon has reimagined the hiring process. Traditional listings for positions such as servers, kitchen help and event setup weren't drawing enough interest. With so many small businesses looking to hire, applicants have been able to be ...
Public HealthSFGate

Seal Shield Medical Grade Screen Protectors Aim to Reduce Infections in Healthcare and Food Service Industries

Seal Shield is launching a brand-new category of medical grade screen protection. SEAL SHIELD, LLC - Almost a hundred thousand people are dying in the US per year as a result of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs.) According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 80% of infections are transmitted by hands. But what hasn’t been accounted for is the large amount of screens that are now acting as an extension of people’s hands, but not getting cleaned nearly as often, if ever. According to Dr. Charles Gerba a microbiology professor at the University of Arizona, "Mobile phones are now mobile germ devices.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Synergy IT Solutions moves to newly branded Rochester Collaboration Center

Synergy IT Solutions has a new Rochester location and plans to grow the business as more companies look to migrate to cloud services. The new site, in a suite at 3500 Winton Place, is being branded as the Rochester Collaboration Center. President Joe Klimek said the new location is conveniently located for customers and employees. “The primary driver ...
Computersarxiv.org

Uncertainty-aware Human Motion Prediction

Human motion prediction is essential for tasks such as human motion analysis and human-robot interactions. Most existing approaches have been proposed to realize motion prediction. However, they ignore an important task, the evaluation of the quality of the predicted result. It is far more enough for current approaches in actual scenarios because people can't know how to interact with the machine without the evaluation of prediction, and unreliable predictions may mislead the machine to harm the human. Hence, we propose an uncertainty-aware framework for human motion prediction (UA-HMP). Concretely, we first design an uncertainty-aware predictor through Gaussian modeling to achieve the value and the uncertainty of predicted motion. Then, an uncertainty-guided learning scheme is proposed to quantitate the uncertainty and reduce the negative effect of the noisy samples during optimization for better performance. Our proposed framework is easily combined with current SOTA baselines to overcome their weakness in uncertainty modeling with slight parameters increment. Extensive experiments also show that they can achieve better performance in both short and long-term predictions in H3.6M, CMU-Mocap.
DrinksEvening Star

Correction

In a June 25 “Beer and Loathing” column, information about two Molson Coors brands was incorrect. The company is continuing to produce and market its Hamm’s and Milwaukee’s Best brands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy