Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What Makes Align Technology (ALGN) a Solid Choice Right Now?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlign (NASDAQ:ALGN) Technology, Inc. ALGN manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services. The company’s Invisalign Clear Aligners and iTero scanners saw impressive sales in the last-reported first quarter of 2021. The market is optimistic on the impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algn#Clear Aligners#Aligner#3m#Solid Choice#Algn Rrb#Cad#The S P 500#Dental Group#Exocad Cad Cam#Unitek#Dhr Rrb#Sybron Dental Specialties#Dentsply International#Invisalign Technology#Align Technology#Hsic Rrb#Lh Rrb Holdings Lh#Wst Rrb#Century Of Biology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Technology Stocks With Terrific Technicals to Buy Right Now

Tech stocks have been on a roller coaster lately. While some continued to chug to new all-time highs, others suffered a brutal decline amid a nasty bear market. However, many names have emerged with stronger chart setups as a result. Many people only prefer technical analysis or fundamental analysis. However,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Other hedge funds also...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM) versus Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 92.0% of Humana shares are held by institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Several other institutional investors also recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.
MarketsZacks.com

What Makes Reliance Steel (RS) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now

RS - Free Report) is benefiting from strong demand across key end-use markets, a diversified product base and strategic acquisitions. Shares of the company have shot up 17% over the past six months. We are positive about the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right to add the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
StocksZacks.com

Reasons to Add CenterPoint (CNP) to Your Portfolio Right Now

CNP - Free Report) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It provides electric and natural gas services to customers in Texas. CenterPoint is registering growth in customer volumes, and investing substantially to expand operations as well as meet increasing utility demand. Let’s focus on the factors that...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Sidesteps Positive Earnings as Tech, Energy Slip

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Thursday, shrugging off another wave of mostly positive earnings as struggles in tech weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.06%, or 21 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.83%. Banks continued to report quarterly results...
Stocksinvesting.com

Why You Should Add GMS Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

GMS (NYSE:GMS) Inc.’s GMS focus on execution, a strong residential market, robust demand for complementary products and inorganic moves have been helping it navigate numerous challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of this leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products have advanced 49.1% year to date, outperforming...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July, 2 to Avoid

Substantial government and private investments in the semiconductor space helped supply levels to improve slightly in May. And because this improvement trend is likely to continue, we think fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Himax (HIMX) should benefit significantly from growing demand. Conversely, the poor fundamentals and declining financials of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) may not allow these names to capitalize on the industry headwinds. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on for details.The increasing need for efficient tech products and solutions from several industries has fueled the growth of semiconductor sales. The global semiconductor industry generated $43.60 billion in sales in May 2021, up 26.2% year-over-year. Semiconductor sales, as reported by The Semiconductor Industry Association, on a three-month moving basis as of May were higher than any previous month in the market’s history, indicating improving semiconductor production.
Stocksinvesting.com

Here's Why You Should Buy Leggett (LEG) Stock Right Now

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG is poised to benefit from its strategies to enhance the business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets. Shares of Leggett have gained 18% over the past year compared with the Zacks Furniture industry’s 15% rise. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Update

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 590,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $2.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy