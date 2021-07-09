Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

It’s Now Socially Acceptable to Walk Your Cat

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday is National Kitten Day, when we’re encouraged to donate, foster, or adopt. So here’s a question: Once you’ve got that cat, is it okay to take it out and walk it on a LEASH?. Anyone who does it will tell you to buy a harness, not just a...

963xke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Why Do Dogs Lick You? 12 Super Cute Reasons

Licking is an instinctive behavior in dogs. However, it can mean a variety of different things. It could be a way for the dog to act affectionate, to learn more about their surroundings, or to communicate with their owner. If you’ve been wondering why do dogs lick you, here are a few potential reasons:
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
PetsOne Green Planet

Dog Comforts His Human Dad in the Sweetest Way Possible (VIDEO)

When you care for an animal, you view them as another member of the family, not just as a pet. This is especially true for dogs, our best friends, who just fit the bill as perfect, loyal companions. They’re such good friends that they’ll even console their human parents in times of need.
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
Animalsphl17.com

Stealthy Cat Can’t be Tamed

One shelter cat in Texas is going viral because she can’t be tamed. The stealthy cat uses a paw to move the door latch so she can make her great escape. The animal control facility said every now and again, they get smart pets in the facility. They say the cat is safe and she is still up for adoption.
PetsPatriot Ledger

'A faithful companion': Goodbye to a good and loyal dog

We lost a beloved family member last week. Well, technically speaking she was a member of our “pack,” as that’s how dogs see themselves. But Delilah, our yellow Lab/husky rescue left this mortal patch of earth after 18 years and three months. It was an amazing run, not just for the length of time but for the love she doled out along the way.
Cass County, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Shelter cannot accept any more cats, kittens

The Cass County Humane Society is currently overcapacity with 121 nursing kittens and mama cats. To that end, the shelter must adopt out these cats and kittens to make room for those on the waiting list. “We want the public to be patient and understand. We can take no more...
Pet Serviceskatzenworld.co.uk

iCatCare’s First Cat Carer Guide on Blood Transfusions now Available

ICatCare is publishing a series of Cat Carer Guides to accompany the consensus guidelines articles that are produced by the charity’s veterinary division, The International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM), to guide best practice in specific areas relevant to feline healthcare and welfare. This series of guides offer practical advice...
Petsanimalwellnessmagazine.com

Social enrichment ideas for cats

If your cat responds negatively to change, she may need some social enrichment! Here are a few techniques to try. Cats are notoriously creatures of comfort and feel most secure when the status quo is uninterrupted. They don’t typically respond well to changes in their environment, and their usual reaction to any unwelcome shifts is to distance themselves. They may simply retreat to a nice, safe hiding spot or, if pushed further, they may even react aggressively. There are certain social enrichment techniques that can be used to help your cat adjust to change more smoothly. Before we dive into those, let’s look at why cats are the way they are.
Animalsedgewood.news

A Mouse’s explanation for why your cat ignores you

I realize in the past three years of doing the Roaring Mouse I have written often on cats. I have two; that should explain it all. We never had cats in my family, but we always had dogs of all kinds. Then when I married Bill, boom, we had two black cats, and my poor little Pomeranian was terrified of them. From that time, my life changed: I was owned by cats.
Pets963xke.com

Study: Did Your Cat Hate You Being Home During Lockdown?

Researchers from James Cook University in Australia surveyed cat and dog owners about how their animals reacted to having humans at home more during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The results showed nearly all dog owners believed their pets enjoyed having them home more often, while cat owners were split on whether their companions liked it or hated it.
Relationship Advice963xke.com

Two-Thirds of Couples Now Start Out as Friends

It turns out you might already know the person you’re going to MARRY. You just might not think of them that way, or haven’t acted on it yet . . . A new study at the University of Victoria in Canada found most couples today started out as FRIENDS, and things didn’t get romantic until later.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Cat Facts: 5 Amazing Facts About Your Cat’s Ears

Cat ears are responsible for a lot more than inspiring a trend of adorable headbands for humans. Your cat's ears are incredible body parts that not only detect sound, but control balance, communicate mood, and even help hunt prey. The post Cat Facts: 5 Amazing Facts About Your Cat’s Ears appeared first on CatTime.
PetsPosted by
Family Handyman

How To Choose a Leash for Your Cat

Like any animal, cats need plenty of mental and physical exercise. Heading outdoors is one easy way to provide it. There are many devices that allow cats to enjoy supervised time outside, including catios, playpens and backpack carriers, but a cat leash is one of the best options. A cat leash lets your pet walk around, roll in the grass and sniff all the smells.
Petserienewsnow.com

Dozens of Kittens Looking for Homes

If you were looking to adopt a kitten or a cat, today was your lucky day. It was a kitten palooza day. There were over 60 kittens up for adoption at French Creek Animal Rescue. It is kitten season, so there's a lot more cats that need homes. French Creek...

Comments / 0

Community Policy