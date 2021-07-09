American viewers may not be very familiar with Randeep Hooda’s name, but in his home country of India and other parts of the world, he is a massive star. The talented actor has been working in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years. Along the way, he has built a very solid resume that has made him highly respected among those in the business. He has also built a massive fan base full of people who love to see him put on a good show. Not only does Randeep have a lot of great projects behind him, he also has some great things in the works that are set to be released over the next year or so. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Randeep Hooda.